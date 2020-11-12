Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has hit back at Toni Kroos after the Real Madrid midfielder criticised the Arsenal skipper for his elaborate goal celebrations.

The Gabonese striker has frequently donned superhero masks to celebrate goals, doing so both during his time at Borussia Dortmund and the Emirates Stadium.

UEFA Nations League Kroos: Players are being treated like puppets YESTERDAY AT 15:47

However, Kroos was left unimpressed when giving an interview to the Einfach mal Luppen podcast.

"Aubameyang once celebrated and took out a mask. That's where it ends with me," he said.

"I don't think that's a good role model either. What nonsense."

Aubameyang took to Twitter to hit back, arguing that his celebrations had made school children happy.

And Kroos in turn responded, confirming that he did indeed have three children, adding a sarcastic emoji for good measure.

Europa League Mesut Ozil is now the world's best-paid social media admin - The Warm-Up 23/10/2020 AT 06:23