Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says he is 'very positive' Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will sign a new contract following their Community Shield win over Liverpool.

Aubameyang was coy over whether he would sign a new deal, but admitted "it's an exciting time to be an Arsenal player" following the Gunners' Community Shield victory over Liverpool.

Arsenal beat the Premier League champions 5-4 on penalties on Saturday to lift the Shield, the curtain-raiser for the English domestic season, after the two sides played out a 1-1 draw on a chilly afternoon at Wembley.

Gunners captain and match goal-scorer Aubameyang blasted home the final penalty of the afternoon to complete the north London side's second win over the league champions in the space of six weeks following a shortened summer break. It was the Gunners' second trophy within a month following the side's FA Cup final win over Chelsea on August 1.

"There is still work to do but I'm really happy and it's an exciting time to be an Arsenal player," Aubameyang told BT Sport after the match.

When asked about whether he will renew his contract with Arsenal which currently expires next summer, Aubameyang - their leading scorer for the last two seasons - remained enigmatic.

He said: "We're going to see in these days. Today we take the trophy, that's it."

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta sounded more positive to reporters after the match about both Aubameyang's contract and the team as a whole, saying: "I try to do my job which is convince him he's at the right place.

I'm very positive he is going to sign.

"It's not a one-off when we beat the teams we have in the last two months consistently," he said, though he added: "We have aspects in our game we have to improve."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told reporters after the match: "If we'd scored earlier that would have helped we had our big moments, which we didn't finish off, so that's the result."

