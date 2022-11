Football

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg on Antonio Conte touchline ban for Tottenham v Marseille showdown in Champions League

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg said Tottenham Hotspur will have to "deal with" Antonio Conte's touchline ban on Tuesday, when they take on Marseille in their sixth and final Champions League Group D game against the French side. The Italian coach, who opted out of Monday's press conference, will watch his side's make-or-break match from the stands.

00:02:03, 34 minutes ago