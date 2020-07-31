Pirlo returns to Juventus as Under-23 coach

July 31 (Reuters) - Juventus have appointed their former World Cup-winning midfielder Andrea Pirlo as coach of the Under-23 side, the Serie A champions said.

Pirlo, widely regarded as one of the greatest midfielders of his generation, spent a decade at AC Milan before making the switch to Juventus, where he won four league titles and an Italian Cup during a four-year spell.

He left Juventus in 2015 and ended his playing career with Major League Soccer club New York City.

Football Chinese side Qingdao terminate Machin contract - Xinhua 2 HOURS AGO

"Today marks the start of a new adventure for Andrea Pirlo and Juventus, who return to work together five years later. Andrea is ... the new coach of the Under-23 team," Juventus said in a statement on Thursday.

"A new challenge awaits now, for a return that can only make Juventus fans happy. Welcome back, Coach Pirlo!"

Pirlo won 116 caps for Italy and helped them to World Cup success in 2006. (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

Football Napoli president concerned about playing in Barcelona 3 HOURS AGO