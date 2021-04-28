Jagiellonia Bialystok - Raków Czestochowa

Follow the PKO BP Ekstraklasa live Football match between Jagiellonia Bialystok and Raków Czestochowa with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 28 April 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Rafal Grzyb or Marek Papszun? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Jagiellonia Bialystok and Raków Czestochowa news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Jagiellonia Bialystok and Raków Czestochowa. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

