Wisla Kraków - Stal Mielec

Follow the PKO BP Ekstraklasa live Football match between Wisla Kraków and Stal Mielec with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 21 March 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Peter Hyballa or Leszek Ojrzynski? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Wisla Kraków and Stal Mielec news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Wisla Kraków and Stal Mielec. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

