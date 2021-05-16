Wisla Plock - Zaglebie Lubin

Follow the PKO BP Ekstraklasa live Football match between Wisla Plock and Zaglebie Lubin with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:30 on 16 May 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Maciej Bartoszek or Martin Sevela? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Wisla Plock and Zaglebie Lubin news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Wisla Plock and Zaglebie Lubin. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

