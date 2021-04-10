Slask Wroclaw - Lechia Gdansk

Follow the PKO BP Ekstraklasa live Football match between Slask Wroclaw and Lechia Gdansk with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 10 April 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Jacek Magiera or Piotr Stokowiec? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Slask Wroclaw and Lechia Gdansk news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Slask Wroclaw and Lechia Gdansk. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

