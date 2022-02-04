Bruk-Bet Termalica Nieciecza - Jagiellonia Bialystok

Follow the PKO BP Ekstraklasa live Football match between Bruk-Bet Termalica Nieciecza and Jagiellonia Bialystok with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 4 February 2022.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Radoslav Látal or Piotr Nowak? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Bruk-Bet Termalica Nieciecza and Jagiellonia Bialystok news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Bruk-Bet Termalica Nieciecza and Jagiellonia Bialystok. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

