PKO BP Ekstraklasa / Matchday 33
Stadion Nieciecza KS / 14.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/termalica-bruk-bet/teamcenter.shtml
Bruk-Bet Termalica Nieciecza
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/piast-gliwice/teamcenter.shtml
Piast Gliwice
Advertisement
Ad

Bruk-Bet Termalica Nieciecza - Piast Gliwice

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Bruk-Bet Termalica Nieciecza logo
Bruk-Bet Termalica Nieciecza
Piast Gliwice logo
Piast Gliwice
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Bruk-Bet Termalica Nieciecza

Piast Gliwice

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Lech PoznanPOZ
32208468
2
Raków CzestochowaRAK
32199466
3
Pogon SzczecinPOG
32189563
4
Lechia GdanskGDA
32168856
5
Piast GliwicePIA
321481050
17
Bruk-Bet Termalica NiecieczaBBT
327101531
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Cracovia
-
-
Wisla Plock
17:00
Jagiellonia Bialystok
-
-
Legia Warszaw
19:30
Warta Poznan
-
-
Lech Poznan
14/05
Zaglebie Lubin
-
-
Raków Czestochowa
14/05

Follow the PKO BP Ekstraklasa live Football match between Bruk-Bet Termalica Nieciecza and Piast Gliwice with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:30 on 14 May 2022.

Catch the latest Bruk-Bet Termalica Nieciecza and Piast Gliwice news and find up to date PKO BP Ekstraklasa standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.