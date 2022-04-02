PKO BP Ekstraklasa / Matchday 27
Stadion Górnik / 02.04.2022
Górnik Leczna
Not started
-
-
Pogon Szczecin
Górnik Leczna - Pogon Szczecin

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Górnik Leczna logo
Górnik Leczna
Pogon Szczecin logo
Pogon Szczecin
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Górnik Leczna

Pogon Szczecin

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Pogon SzczecinPOG
26158353
2
Raków CzestochowaRAK
26157452
3
Lech PoznanPOZ
26157452
4
Lechia GdanskGDA
26127743
5
Radomiak RadomRAR
261011541
17
Górnik LecznaGLE
26591224
