PKO BP Ekstraklasa / Matchday 29
Stadion im. Ernesta Pohla / 18.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/gornik-zabrze-1/teamcenter.shtml
Górnik Zabrze
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/lechia-gdansk/teamcenter.shtml
Lechia Gdansk
Górnik Zabrze - Lechia Gdansk

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Górnik Zabrze logo
Górnik Zabrze
Lechia Gdansk logo
Lechia Gdansk
1

Wins

3

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Górnik Zabrze

Lechia Gdansk

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Lech PoznanPOZ
29178459
2
Pogon SzczecinPOG
29178459
3
Raków CzestochowaRAK
29178459
4
Lechia GdanskGDA
28137846
5
Radomiak RadomRAR
291013643
8
Górnik ZabrzeGOR
281071137
