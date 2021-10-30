Górnik Zabrze - Zaglebie Lubin

Follow the PKO BP Ekstraklasa live Football match between Górnik Zabrze and Zaglebie Lubin with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:30 on 30 October 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Jan Urban or Dariusz Zuraw? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Górnik Zabrze and Zaglebie Lubin news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Górnik Zabrze and Zaglebie Lubin. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

