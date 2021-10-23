Lechia Gdansk - Górnik Zabrze

Follow the PKO BP Ekstraklasa live Football match between Lechia Gdansk and Górnik Zabrze with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 23 October 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Tomasz Kaczmarek or Jan Urban? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Lechia Gdansk and Górnik Zabrze news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Lechia Gdansk and Górnik Zabrze. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

