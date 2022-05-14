PKO BP Ekstraklasa / Matchday 33
Polsat Plus Arena Gdansk / 14.05.2022
Lechia Gdansk
Not started
-
-
Pogon Szczecin
Lechia Gdansk - Pogon Szczecin

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Lechia Gdansk logo
Lechia Gdansk
Pogon Szczecin logo
Pogon Szczecin
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Lechia Gdansk

Pogon Szczecin

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Lech PoznanPOZ
32208468
2
Raków CzestochowaRAK
32199466
3
Pogon SzczecinPOG
32189563
4
Lechia GdanskGDA
32168856
5
Piast GliwicePIA
321481050
