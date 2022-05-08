PKO BP Ekstraklasa / Matchday 32
Polsat Plus Arena Gdansk / 08.05.2022
Lechia Gdansk
Half-time
2
0
Stal Mielec
    Lechia Gdansk - Stal Mielec

    Lineups

    Lechia Gdansk
    4-4-2
    Stal Mielec
    4-3-3
    Lechia Gdansk
    4-4-2
    Stal Mielec
    4-3-3
    Lechia Gdansk logo
    Lechia Gdansk
    Stal Mielec logo
    Stal Mielec
    Scorers
      Cards

      Statistics

      Table

      TeamsPWDLPts
      1
      Raków CzestochowaRAK
      		31198465
      2
      Lech PoznanPOZ
      		31198465
      3
      Pogon SzczecinPOG
      		32189563
      4
      Lechia GdanskGDA
      		32168856
      5
      Piast GliwicePIA
      		31148950
      12
      Stal MielecSTA
      		32991436
