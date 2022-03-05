PKO BP Ekstraklasa / Matchday 24
Polsat Plus Arena Gdansk / 05.03.2022
Lechia Gdansk
Rescheduled
-
-
Wisla Kraków
Lechia Gdansk - Wisla Kraków Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Lechia Gdansk logo
Lechia Gdansk
Wisla Kraków logo
Wisla Kraków
3

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Lechia Gdansk

Wisla Kraków

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Pogon SzczecinPOG
24147349
2
Lech PoznanPOZ
23146348
3
Raków CzestochowaRAK
23136445
4
Radomiak RadomRAR
24109539
5
Lechia GdanskGDA
23116639
16
Wisla KrakówWIS
23641322
