PKO BP Ekstraklasa / Matchday 27
Wojska Polskiego / 02.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/legia-warszawa/teamcenter.shtml
Legia Warszaw
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/lechia-gdansk/teamcenter.shtml
Lechia Gdansk
Legia Warszaw - Lechia Gdansk

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Legia Warszaw
Lechia Gdansk
Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Lech PoznanPOZ
27158453
2
Pogon SzczecinPOG
26158353
3
Raków CzestochowaRAK
26157452
4
Lechia GdanskGDA
26127743
5
Radomiak RadomRAR
261011541
11
Legia WarszawLEG
261021432
