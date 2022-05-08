PKO BP Ekstraklasa / Matchday 32
Stadion Miejski / 08.05.2022
Piast Gliwice
Not started
-
-
Lech Poznan
Piast Gliwice - Lech Poznan

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Piast Gliwice logo
Piast Gliwice
Lech Poznan logo
Lech Poznan
0

Wins

1

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Piast Gliwice

Lech Poznan

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Raków CzestochowaRAK
31198465
2
Lech PoznanPOZ
31198465
3
Pogon SzczecinPOG
32189563
4
Lechia GdanskGDA
32168856
5
Piast GliwicePIA
31148950
