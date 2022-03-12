PKO BP Ekstraklasa / Matchday 25
Stadion Miejski / 12.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/piast-gliwice/teamcenter.shtml
Piast Gliwice
Rescheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/lechia-gdansk/teamcenter.shtml
Lechia Gdansk
Advertisement
Ad

Piast Gliwice - Lechia Gdansk Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Piast Gliwice logo
Piast Gliwice
Lechia Gdansk logo
Lechia Gdansk
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Piast Gliwice

Lechia Gdansk

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Pogon SzczecinPOG
24147349
2
Raków CzestochowaRAK
24146448
3
Lech PoznanPOZ
24146448
4
Lechia GdanskGDA
24117640
5
Radomiak RadomRAR
24109539
9
Piast GliwicePIA
2487931
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Bruk-Bet Termalica Nieciecza
0
0
Zaglebie Lubin
52'
Górnik Leczna
-
-
Legia Warszaw
19:30
Warta Poznan
-
-
Górnik Zabrze
12/03
Cracovia
-
-
Pogon Szczecin
12/03

Follow the PKO BP Ekstraklasa live Football match between Piast Gliwice and Lechia Gdansk with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:30 on 12 March 2022.

Catch the latest Piast Gliwice and Lechia Gdansk news and find up to date PKO BP Ekstraklasa standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.