PKO BP Ekstraklasa / Matchday 34
Stadion Miejski / 21.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/piast-gliwice/teamcenter.shtml
Piast Gliwice
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rks-radomiak-1910-radom/teamcenter.shtml
Radomiak Radom
Advertisement
Ad

Piast Gliwice - Radomiak Radom

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Piast Gliwice logo
Piast Gliwice
Radomiak Radom logo
Radomiak Radom
0

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Piast Gliwice

Radomiak Radom

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Lech PoznanPOZ
33218471
2
Raków CzestochowaRAK
33199566
3
Pogon SzczecinPOG
331810564
4
Lechia GdanskGDA
33169857
5
Piast GliwicePIA
331581053
6
Radomiak RadomRAR
331114847
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Legia Warszaw
-
-
Cracovia
21/05
Pogon Szczecin
-
-
Bruk-Bet Termalica Nieciecza
21/05
Wisla Kraków
-
-
Warta Poznan
21/05
Wisla Plock
-
-
Stal Mielec
21/05

Follow the PKO BP Ekstraklasa live Football match between Piast Gliwice and Radomiak Radom with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:30 on 21 May 2022.

Catch the latest Piast Gliwice and Radomiak Radom news and find up to date PKO BP Ekstraklasa standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.