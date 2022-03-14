PKO BP Ekstraklasa / Matchday 25
Miejski Stadion Pilkarski Raków / 14.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rakow-czestochowa/teamcenter.shtml
Raków Czestochowa
Rescheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/stal-mielec/teamcenter.shtml
Stal Mielec
Advertisement
Ad

Raków Czestochowa - Stal Mielec Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Raków Czestochowa logo
Raków Czestochowa
Stal Mielec logo
Stal Mielec
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Raków Czestochowa

Stal Mielec

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Pogon SzczecinPOG
25148350
2
Raków CzestochowaRAK
24146448
3
Lech PoznanPOZ
25146548
4
Radomiak RadomRAR
251010540
5
Lechia GdanskGDA
25117740
10
Stal MielecSTA
2488832
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Wisla Kraków
1
0
Lech Poznan
Half-time
Slask Wroclaw
0
0
Radomiak Radom
Jagiellonia Bialystok
0
1
Wisla Plock
Cracovia
1
1
Pogon Szczecin

Follow the PKO BP Ekstraklasa live Football match between Raków Czestochowa and Stal Mielec with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 14 March 2022.

Catch the latest Raków Czestochowa and Stal Mielec news and find up to date PKO BP Ekstraklasa standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.