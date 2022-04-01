PKO BP Ekstraklasa / Matchday 27
Stadion Miejski / 01.04.2022
Slask Wroclaw
Not started
-
-
Lech Poznan
Slask Wroclaw - Lech Poznan

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Slask Wroclaw logo
Slask Wroclaw
Lech Poznan logo
Lech Poznan
0

Wins

3

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Slask Wroclaw

Lech Poznan

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Pogon SzczecinPOG
26158353
2
Raków CzestochowaRAK
26157452
3
Lech PoznanPOZ
26157452
4
Lechia GdanskGDA
26127743
5
Radomiak RadomRAR
261011541
13
Slask WroclawSLA
26791030
