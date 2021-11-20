Stal Mielec - Lechia Gdansk

Follow the PKO BP Ekstraklasa live Football match between Stal Mielec and Lechia Gdansk with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:30 on 20 November 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Adam Majewski or Tomasz Kaczmarek? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Stal Mielec and Lechia Gdansk news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Stal Mielec and Lechia Gdansk. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

