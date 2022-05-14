PKO BP Ekstraklasa / Matchday 33
Stadion Miejski (Grodzisk Wielkopolski) / 14.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/warta-poznan/teamcenter.shtml
Warta Poznan
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/lech-poznan/teamcenter.shtml
Lech Poznan
Advertisement
Ad

Warta Poznan - Lech Poznan

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Warta Poznan logo
Warta Poznan
Lech Poznan logo
Lech Poznan
0

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Warta Poznan

Lech Poznan

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Lech PoznanPOZ
32208468
2
Raków CzestochowaRAK
32199466
3
Pogon SzczecinPOG
32189563
4
Lechia GdanskGDA
32168856
5
Piast GliwicePIA
321481050
11
Warta PoznanWAR
321091339
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Cracovia
-
-
Wisla Plock
17:00
Jagiellonia Bialystok
-
-
Legia Warszaw
19:30
Bruk-Bet Termalica Nieciecza
-
-
Piast Gliwice
14/05
Zaglebie Lubin
-
-
Raków Czestochowa
14/05

Follow the PKO BP Ekstraklasa live Football match between Warta Poznan and Lech Poznan with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 14 May 2022.

Catch the latest Warta Poznan and Lech Poznan news and find up to date PKO BP Ekstraklasa standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.