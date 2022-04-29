PKO BP Ekstraklasa / Matchday 31
Stadion Miejski (Grodzisk Wielkopolski) / 29.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/warta-poznan/teamcenter.shtml
Warta Poznan
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/piast-gliwice/teamcenter.shtml
Piast Gliwice
Warta Poznan - Piast Gliwice

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Warta Poznan logo
Warta Poznan
Piast Gliwice logo
Piast Gliwice
2

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Warta Poznan

Piast Gliwice

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Raków CzestochowaRAK
31198465
2
Lech PoznanPOZ
31198465
3
Pogon SzczecinPOG
31188562
4
Lechia GdanskGDA
30157852
5
Piast GliwicePIA
30138947
11
Warta PoznanWAR
30991236
