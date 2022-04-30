PKO BP Ekstraklasa / Matchday 31
Stadion Zaglebia Lubin / 30.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/zaglebie-lubin/teamcenter.shtml
Zaglebie Lubin
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/lechia-gdansk/teamcenter.shtml
Lechia Gdansk
Zaglebie Lubin - Lechia Gdansk

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Zaglebie Lubin logo
Zaglebie Lubin
Lechia Gdansk logo
Lechia Gdansk
0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Zaglebie Lubin

Lechia Gdansk

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Raków CzestochowaRAK
31198465
2
Lech PoznanPOZ
31198465
3
Pogon SzczecinPOG
31188562
4
Lechia GdanskGDA
30157852
5
Piast GliwicePIA
31148950
15
Zaglebie LubinZAG
30941731
