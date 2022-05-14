PKO BP Ekstraklasa / Matchday 33
Stadion Zaglebia Lubin / 14.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/zaglebie-lubin/teamcenter.shtml
Zaglebie Lubin
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rakow-czestochowa/teamcenter.shtml
Raków Czestochowa
Advertisement
Ad

Zaglebie Lubin - Raków Czestochowa

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Zaglebie Lubin logo
Zaglebie Lubin
Raków Czestochowa logo
Raków Czestochowa
1

Wins

0

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Zaglebie Lubin

Raków Czestochowa

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Lech PoznanPOZ
32208468
2
Raków CzestochowaRAK
32199466
3
Pogon SzczecinPOG
32189563
4
Lechia GdanskGDA
32168856
5
Piast GliwicePIA
321481050
14
Zaglebie LubinZAG
321051735
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Cracovia
2
0
Wisla Plock
54'
Jagiellonia Bialystok
-
-
Legia Warszaw
19:30
Bruk-Bet Termalica Nieciecza
-
-
Piast Gliwice
14/05
Warta Poznan
-
-
Lech Poznan
14/05

Follow the PKO BP Ekstraklasa live Football match between Zaglebie Lubin and Raków Czestochowa with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:30 on 14 May 2022.

Catch the latest Zaglebie Lubin and Raków Czestochowa news and find up to date PKO BP Ekstraklasa standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.