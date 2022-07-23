Legia Warszaw - Zaglebie Lubin

PKO BP Ekstraklasa / Matchday 2
Wojska Polskiego / 23.07.2022
Legia Warszaw
Not started
-
-
Zaglebie Lubin
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Legia Warszaw logo
Legia Warszaw
Zaglebie Lubin logo
Zaglebie Lubin
4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Legia Warszaw

Zaglebie Lubin

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Wisla PlockPET
22006
2
Jagiellonia BialystokJBI
21104
3
CracoviaCRA
11003
3
Stal MielecSTA
11003
5
Pogon SzczecinPOG
11003
7
Legia WarszawLEG
10101
11
Zaglebie LubinZAG
10101
