Raków Czestochowa - Pogon Szczecin

PKO BP Ekstraklasa / Matchday 6
Miejski Stadion Pilkarski Raków / 31.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rakow-czestochowa/teamcenter.shtml
Raków Czestochowa
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/pogon-szczecin/teamcenter.shtml
Pogon Szczecin
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Raków Czestochowa logo
Raków Czestochowa
Pogon Szczecin logo
Pogon Szczecin
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Raków Czestochowa

Pogon Szczecin

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Wisla PlockPET
751116
2
Legia WarszawLEG
742114
3
Pogon SzczecinPOG
641113
4
Radomiak RadomRAR
732211
5
Raków CzestochowaRAK
531110
