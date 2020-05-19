Football

Plan for no fans at Bulgarian matches runs into criticism

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

SOFIA, May 19 (Reuters) - Bulgarian authorities' decision to allow the domestic league to restart but without any fans in attendance after the COVID-19 stoppage has sparked widespread criticism from clubs and supporters in the Balkan country.

The top-flight season, which has been on hold since mid-March as part of lockdown measures, will resume on June 5 in a shortened format with clubs already conducting team training.

However, several managers and players along with fans have criticised the government for allowing the reopening of cinemas and holding of concerts with spectators, maintaining a safe distance, while keeping soccer supporters away from stadiums.

Transfers

Maddison? Grealish? Sancho? Assessing United's top transfer targets

AN HOUR AGO

"Such matches are a parody," said Cristiano Giaretta, the sporting director at Bulgaria's most successful club CSKA Sofia. "They look like friendlies with no crowd, no intensity.

"This is not football," added the Italian. "Football includes full stadiums, people eating sandwiches..."

Some fear the performance of players could suffer in the absence of spectators and a normal atmosphere at the grounds.

"The matches (in the Bulgarian league) with spectators were not very attractive and you can only imagine what they will look like without fans,” said Botev Plovdiv coach Ferario Spasov.

"It’ll be only for the sake of appearance."

On Saturday, Germany's top-flight Bundesliga became the first major European soccer league to return to action, with several other championships also resuming without spectators this month. Fans are allowed at matches in Belarus.

Bulgaria began easing its partial lockdown in late April but continued to enforce strict social measures on many of its citizens and businesses, helping to prevent a widespread community spread of the virus across the Black Sea state.

But the prospect that supporters will not be able to return to stadiums anytime soon has frustrated those in the game.

"It’s so painful to see the empty seats," said goalkeeper Hristo Ivanov of Etar Veliko Tarnovo, who were 1991 champions.

"It’s hugely unfair to let people go to cinemas and concerts, allow shopping malls to reopen and not let fans at the stadiums. We are all much more tired mentally than physically and we are hungry and thirsty for sports and football."

As of Tuesday, Bulgaria had 2,259 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 112 deaths. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Serie A

Sports Minister says Serie A restart depends on contagion curve

2 HOURS AGO
Premier League

Premier League confirms six positive cases of COVID-19 after testing

2 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Bucharest reconfirms its position as Euro 2020 host

7 MINUTES AGO
Football

German soccer boss proposes salary caps

35 MINUTES AGO
Transfers

Maddison? Grealish? Sancho? Assessing United's top transfer targets

AN HOUR AGO
Serie A

Sports Minister says Serie A restart depends on contagion curve

2 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Football

Barca throw €111m at Lautaro… but Kane was their first choice – Euro Papers

00:01:29
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Leverkusen rout Bremen as Havertz hits brace

00:01:43
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Rondos are back as Barca return to group trainings

00:00:56
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Hazard admits fitness lacking but Belgian 'very happy' to be back training

00:00:50
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

60 Second Pro: Corretja reveals the secrets of Nadal's serve

YESTERDAY AT 13:13
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Sports Explainer: Nadal's secrets of spin with huge forehand

YESTERDAY AT 09:12
Play Icon
Play Icon
Australian Open

Nadal on epic Australian Open matches - My Grand Slam Journey

YESTERDAY AT 06:43
Play Icon
Premier League

The Warm-Up: Expectation management consuming Tottenham

23/02/2020 AT 22:30
Football

Football news latest - Adams slams Arsenal desire

06/12/2019 AT 18:23
Northern Ireland Open

O'Sullivan storms into semis after thrashing Murphy

15/11/2019 AT 21:31
Play Icon
Transfers

United and PSG suffer crushing blow in pursuit of Lazio star - Euro Papers

17/05/2020 AT 10:49
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'A small lady with a huge heart, Romania can be very proud' - Cahill on Halep

15/05/2020 AT 10:35
Play Icon
Play Icon
China Championship

Mark Williams dispatches long-range red

27/09/2019 AT 11:24
Play Icon
Liga

Bale hits brace, sees red as Madrid salvage draw at Villarreal

01/09/2019 AT 18:01
World Cup Qualification UEFA

Belgium's Meunier joins Hazard on sidelines

24/03/2017 AT 14:44
Eurosport

LEGAL NOTICE

16/06/2014 AT 14:37
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleMaddison? Grealish? Sancho? Assessing United's top transfer targets
Next articleRugby League-Challenge Cup final postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic