Football

Player names to be replaced by "Black Lives Matter" when Premier League resumes

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

June 12 (Reuters) - English Premier League players will pay tribute to worldwide anti-racism movements by wearing shirts with the words "Black Lives Matter" on the back during the opening round of fixtures at the season's restart, British media reported on Thursday.

The words will replace player surnames on the back of the shirt, while the BLM logo will be displayed on the front, reports said.

The tribute comes amid worldwide protests against racial injustice following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.

Football

Loss of home advantage not a problem, says Brighton boss Potter

3 HOURS AGO

Several Premier League clubs in recent weeks have posed taking a knee, like former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick who popularised the gesture as a way to protest racial issues.

Clubs will also respect one minute's silence for those who have died during the COVID-19 pandemic and kits will include a heart-shaped badge in honour of NHS and frontline staff during the crisis.

The Premier League will resume on June 17 after a three-month stoppage due to the outbreak, which has caused over 41,000 deaths in the United Kingdom. (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru)

Football

Rivalries highlight 'MLS is Back Tournament'

6 HOURS AGO
Transfers

Van Dijk to become highest-paid player in Liverpool history - Paper Round

8 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Loss of home advantage not a problem, says Brighton boss Potter

3 HOURS AGO
Football

Rivalries highlight 'MLS is Back Tournament'

6 HOURS AGO
Transfers

Van Dijk to become highest-paid player in Liverpool history - Paper Round

8 HOURS AGO
Liga

Virtual is the reality as La Liga paves a noisier path for Premier League to follow

8 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Premier League

The Premier League is returning: 9 things you can expect...

00:02:02
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid to beat Chelsea to Havertz signing – Euro Papers

00:01:41
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Goals galore as Real Madrid continue training ahead of first game back

00:01:49
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Bayer Leverkusen end Saarbrucken's fairytale run in the DFB-Pokal

00:01:00
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid to beat Chelsea to Havertz signing – Euro Papers

19 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Goals galore as Real Madrid continue training ahead of first game back

YESTERDAY AT 14:02
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Newcastle lead race for Philippe Coutinho – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 12:30
Play Icon
Football

Soccer-Vietnam at the Asian Cup

29/12/2018 AT 09:00
Football

Marcelo signs Real Madrid contract extension

13/09/2017 AT 12:03
Horse Racing

Churchill and Order Of St George head stellar line-up at Longines Irish Champions Weekend

08/09/2017 AT 20:14
Play Icon
Cricket

Darren Sammy ‘angry and degraded’ by nickname

09/06/2020 AT 10:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
e-Sports

Paulo Dybala beats Dele Alli in charity FIFA match

06/06/2020 AT 19:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Snooker

What If...? | Ronnie O'Sullivan

17/03/2020 AT 09:48
Play Icon
US Open

Keys demolishes Vandeweghe to set up final showdown with Stephens

08/09/2017 AT 01:49
US Open

Order of play, Day 12 – Nadal faces Del Potro in semi-final showdown

07/09/2017 AT 20:10
Premier League

Guardiola wants long-term future as City manager

28/07/2017 AT 08:13
View more

What's On

Previous articleLoss of home advantage not a problem, says Brighton boss Potter
Next articleThiem joins Mouratoglou's innovative new league in France