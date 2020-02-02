Player sent off for celebration after forgetting yellow card

At the start of the second half, the 20-year-old got clear of the Santos defence, finished with aplomb and then ran around behind the goal and climbed some steps to celebrate with Corinthians fans who hugged him.

Yet on returning to the pitch he was given a second yellow card, having been booked for a foul in the first half, and put his head in his hands.

"Unfortunately, I forgot I had the yellow card and, in the excitement -- my first goal in a Classico -- I went to celebrate with the fans," he said.

Some commentators criticised the rule which led to his dismissal. Under the rule, leaving the pitch to celebrate a goal is not a cautionable offence but players should return as soon as possible.

The rule adds that "climbing onto a perimeter fence and/or approaching the spectators in a manner which can cause safety and/or security issues" is a bookable offence, although in Janderson's case, this was borderline.

The player climbed steps, rather than fencing, to reach the fans and it was open to interpretation as to whether his presence could have been a security risk.

