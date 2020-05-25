Football

Players eager to restart contact training, says Palace's Townsend

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
11 minutes ago | Updated 9 minutes ago

May 25 (Reuters) - Crystal Palace winger Andros Townsend says players are "desperate" to return to contact training and that he is encouraged by the results of the Premier League's testing regime for the new coronavirus.

The second round of testing returned two positives -- with Bournemouth saying one of their players was now self-isolating -- as the government issued guidance on the next step for athletes to resume close-contact training.

"We're desperate to get back to normality and contact training," Townsend told Sky Sports https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11706/11993826/andros-townsend-players-keen-for-contact-training-after-successful-testing. "At the start of the week you're worried about being near other players but as the days go on, you get more and more comfortable with each positive test.

Transfers

Liverpool make £60m-rated Traore top transfer target - Paper Round

5 HOURS AGO

"If it was two people from the same club (who had tested positive) you'd start to ask questions about how it had spread around the training ground.

"But the fact it's at two different clubs and they've kept it from spreading shows that we're in the safest workplace in the country and it gives us confidence to move on to the next phase of testing."

Premier League players have returned to non-contact training in small groups with their clubs and 'Stage Two' of the government's guidance will allow close quarters coaching and tackling in team sports.

"We're training in groups of eight so there's 16 players from the squad I just haven't seen," Townsend added.

"Hopefully with each successful round of testing we can get a few more players back into training and some time next week we can move on to phase two." (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

Football

Huddersfield owner says 50 or 60 clubs could go bust in next year

6 HOURS AGO
Football

Sevilla players warned by Liga chief after flouting lockdown rules

6 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Transfers

Liverpool make £60m-rated Traore top transfer target - Paper Round

5 HOURS AGO
Football

Huddersfield owner says 50 or 60 clubs could go bust in next year

6 HOURS AGO
Football

Sevilla players warned by Liga chief after flouting lockdown rules

6 HOURS AGO
Liga

Seville derby could lead Spanish restart - La Liga chief

8 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Football

Highlights: Bayern exact revenge on Frankfurt with five-goal showing

00:01:34
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Barca boss gives Neymar fresh hope of a Nou Camp return – Euro Papers

00:01:05
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Watch Hertha thump city rivals Union 4-0 in Berlin derby

00:01:18
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Pjanic turns down Chelsea in order to seal 'dream' move - Euro Papers

00:01:26
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

When Nadal got annoyed by a baby - Roland-Garros 2019

20 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Pjanic turns down Chelsea in order to seal 'dream' move - Euro Papers

22/05/2020 AT 10:54
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Toni Nadal explains what makes Rafa's forehand so unique and special

22/05/2020 AT 09:14
Play Icon
Football

The Warm-Up: Chastened champions, El Clasico, Jonjo Shelvey’s head goes

14/08/2017 AT 06:32
Premier League

Premier League is world's richest league, but poverty of the football cannot be disguised

12/08/2017 AT 06:38
Montreal Masters

Federer loses set streak but bounces back to beat Ferrer

11/08/2017 AT 06:38
Play Icon
Transfers

No Mbappe? Real Madrid look to Liverpool for Plan B – Euro Papers

21/05/2020 AT 10:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

60 Second Pro: The secrets to stringing Rafa's rackets

20/05/2020 AT 15:37
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'How do I beat Roger?' - 'Rafa Nadal' interviews John McEnroe

20/05/2020 AT 12:27
Play Icon
World Championships

Taylor leaps to third triple jump world title

10/08/2017 AT 21:00
Germany Rally

Latvala: Lappi not ready for World Championship title

10/08/2017 AT 10:16
WTA Toronto

Konta suffers shock defeat in Rogers Cup second round

10/08/2017 AT 05:54
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleLiverpool make £60m-rated Traore top transfer target - Paper Round