'Players haven't mentally checked out' - Ralf Rangnick defends United squad

Reaction from Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick after his side suffered a 4-0 thrashing against rivals Liverpool in the Premier League on Tuesday. The result means Jurgen Klopp's side are now two points clear of Manchester City at the top with Pep Guardiola's side hosting Brighton at home on Wednesday.

00:01:47, an hour ago