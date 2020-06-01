Football

Players should take a knee to protest Floyd death: Kick It Out chairman

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
42 minutes ago | Updated 40 minutes ago

June 1 (Reuters) - All players should take a knee in protest against the death of George Floyd, an American black man who died in Minneapolis after a white policeman knelt on his neck, anti-discrimination body Kick It Out chairman Sanjay Bhandari said on Monday.

Floyd's death on May 25 has sparked unrest across the United States and the imposition of curfews in dozens of cities, with sports professionals also lending their voices in support of the #BlackLivesMatter movement.

Jadon Sancho and Marcus Thuram led protests in the Bundesliga, with the latter taking a knee in a goal celebration over the weekend -- akin to quarterback Colin Kaepernick who knelt at NFL games to protest against racial injustice.

Football

Las Palmas "safe" for fans to attend games on restart: club president

AN HOUR AGO

"If you score a goal and take a knee could everyone do that? Not just the black players, the white players too, everyone. Every player should do it," Bhandari told the Guardian https://www.theguardian.com/football/2020/jun/01/kick-it-out-urges-all-players-to-take-knee-over-george-floyd-and-no-fa-sanctions.

"It should be teams doing it... They could all take a knee. Racism's not about black players or brown fans, it's about all of us. Racism corrodes society and we're all hurt by it."

Premier League leaders Liverpool's squad was pictured kneeling during training on Monday, with a caption https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1267480682663682051 "Unity is strength. #BlackLivesMatter".

Bhandari said he hoped players would not be cautioned or punished for expressing their support in a manner they saw fit.

"I would like to encourage the players to protest if they want to but I would also like to encourage them to do it in a way that doesn't expose them to unnecessary sanction," Bhandari added.

"I would urge all the authorities and all the clubs to show a degree of understanding. This is almost above politics, this is about right and wrong." (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Transfers

Fred to leave Cruzeiro and cycle to new club Fluminense for charity

3 HOURS AGO
Football

Pogba, Rashford speak out over Floyd death

4 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Italy soccer chief hopes for fans in stadiums before season end

6 MINUTES AGO
Transfers

Messi’s Barcelona exit clause expires – report

18 MINUTES AGO
Football

Advocaat and Stam trade blows in the press

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Las Palmas "safe" for fans to attend games on restart: club president

AN HOUR AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Football

Sancho wears 'Justice for George Floyd' shirt

00:00:49
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Rashford 'got cold feet' during Barcelona talks - Euro Papers

00:01:47
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Sancho hat-trick keeps Dortmund in title hunt

00:01:47
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid to sacrifice superstar to land Mbappe - Euro Papers

00:01:05
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid to sacrifice superstar to land Mbappe - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 12:12
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Inter insert anti-Juve clause as PSG agree €60m Icardi fee – Euro Papers

30/05/2020 AT 13:13
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

Froome - 'Finestre felt my real personality coming out, I rose to the occasion'

28/05/2020 AT 15:19
Play Icon
Rugby

French minister confirms postponement of France v Ireland Six Nations match

09/03/2020 AT 12:12
Premier League

Petr Cech set for second career in ice hockey

09/10/2019 AT 19:24
WRC

Citroen taking more risks on C3 for 2018

29/08/2017 AT 14:22
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage sees Chris Froome shout into radio as Finestre attack approaches

28/05/2020 AT 15:14
Play Icon
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage as Chris Froome and Simon Yates climb the Colle delle Finestre

28/05/2020 AT 15:11
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Nadal facepalms after missing an easy smash

24/05/2020 AT 09:00
Play Icon
Premier League

The Warm-Up: Salah announced, England's serene progress

23/06/2017 AT 06:01
Football

Beckham: A big night for United, but an even bigger night for Manchester

25/05/2017 AT 07:53
Premier League

Paper Round: Mourinho thinks he has agreement with Man Utd

22/02/2016 AT 00:24
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleLas Palmas "safe" for fans to attend games on restart: club president
Next articleMessi’s Barcelona exit clause expires – report