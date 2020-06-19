Players union concerned about too many games as soccer restarts

BERN, June 19 (Reuters) - The global players union FIFPRO is concerned that footballers are being asked to play too many matches in a short space of time as the sport restarts following the coronavirus stoppage and says there has already been an increase in injuries.
FIFPRO said in a statement on Friday that competition organisers "have so far failed to introduce safeguards to protect player health during what will be a highly-congested schedule."
"Now, since the restart we are seeing a first spike in injuries because of insufficient preparation time and congested match schedules," it said.
Could Ronaldo make Real Madrid return? – Euro Papers
The current season was stopped for around three months in most European countries due to COVID-19 and domestic leagues are now rushing to finish it by the end of July.
The Champions League and Europa League will conclude in August while the 2020/21 season will then get under way around mid-September, with national team matches squeezed in between.
(Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Toby Davis)