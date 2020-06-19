Football

Players union concerned about too many games as soccer restarts

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

BERN, June 19 (Reuters) - The global players union FIFPRO is concerned that footballers are being asked to play too many matches in a short space of time as the sport restarts following the coronavirus stoppage and says there has already been an increase in injuries.

FIFPRO said in a statement on Friday that competition organisers "have so far failed to introduce safeguards to protect player health during what will be a highly-congested schedule."

"Now, since the restart we are seeing a first spike in injuries because of insufficient preparation time and congested match schedules," it said.

Play Icon
Transfers

Could Ronaldo make Real Madrid return? – Euro Papers

AN HOUR AGO

The current season was stopped for around three months in most European countries due to COVID-19 and domestic leagues are now rushing to finish it by the end of July.

The Champions League and Europa League will conclude in August while the 2020/21 season will then get under way around mid-September, with national team matches squeezed in between.

(Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Toby Davis)

Football

Soccer player puts spotlight on plight of migrant fruit pickers in Spain

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Neymar loses lawsuit with Barcelona over bonus, ordered to pay former club £6m

2 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Sane to leave City after turning down contract deal - Guardiola

14 MINUTES AGO
Premier League

Pep Guardiola: Leroy Sane wants to leave Manchester City

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Soccer player puts spotlight on plight of migrant fruit pickers in Spain

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Neymar loses lawsuit with Barcelona over bonus, ordered to pay former club £6m

2 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

Could Ronaldo make Real Madrid return? – Euro Papers

00:01:50
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

Marcus Rashford is a 'top, top human being' - Solskjaer on striker's free meal campaign

00:00:52
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

‘The 18-year-old kid I met is now a man’ – Jose Mourinho on Marcus Rashford

00:00:52
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

Mesut Ozil will play 'when I see he's ready', says Mikel Arteta

00:00:33
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Premier League

‘The 18-year-old kid I met is now a man’ – Jose Mourinho on Marcus Rashford

5 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

Arteta reveals Mesut Ozil snub reason, discusses David Luiz and the importance of teams kneeling

YESTERDAY AT 11:40
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Carlo Ancelotti wants Thiago Silva at Everton plus one more PSG player - Euro Papers

17/06/2020 AT 12:14
Play Icon
Liga

Messi hits out at Abidal: 'Take responsibility for yourself - and don't feed rumours'

04/02/2020 AT 19:09
Formula 1

Not a lot made sense for Ferrari - Raikkonen

15/09/2017 AT 15:42
Football

The Warm-Up: Neymar’s move, and Darron Gibson gets a bit too honest

01/08/2017 AT 06:10
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Haaland scores dramatic stoppage-time winner for Dortmund

14/06/2020 AT 21:47
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

14/06/2020 AT 18:03
Play Icon
Play Icon
St. Moritz

'Unbelievable skiing!' - Goggia takes dramatic Super-G victory

14/12/2019 AT 10:05
Play Icon
Formula 1

Grosjean fed up with 'NASCAR' racing in F1

31/07/2017 AT 13:14
Premier League

Suarez: Bellerin torn over Barca move

15/06/2017 AT 11:08
Liga

FFF president: Zidane coaching France 'a logical continuation'

15/06/2017 AT 09:53
View more

What's On

Previous articleBournemouth confirm Fraser has played last game for club
Next articleTactical Fantasies: Cristiano Ronaldo with Lionel Messi at Barcelona, the ultimate clash of cultures