Football

Plucky Paderborn hold Hoffenheim to 1-1 draw

ByReuters
10 minutes ago | Updated 7 minutes ago

PADERBORN, Germany, May 23 (Reuters) - Plucky Paderborn replied quickly through Dennis Srbeny to an early Robert Skov goal for Hoffenheim to grab a 1-1 draw in their Bundesliga clash on Saturday, their second draw in two games since league play resumed following the coronavirus pandemic.

Bottom side Paderborn, who secured a scoreless draw away to Fortuna Dusseldorf last week, got off to the worst possible start when Danish international Skov netted for the visitors after just four minutes.

But a dreadful blunder by Hoffenheim defender Ermine Bicakcic five minutes later gifted the ball to Paderborn's Srbeny, and the striker curled home for the equaliser.

Despite plenty of chances in an open, free-flowing game, neither side could manage another goal. The draw leaves Paderborn bottom of the table on 18 points, while Hoffenheim are ninth on 36. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

