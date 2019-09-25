Pochettino says Spurs must stick together to overcome poor form

Tottenham, runners-up to Liverpool in the Champions League last season, lost 4-3 on penalties to League Two (fourth-tier) Colchester United after a 2-1 defeat by Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

"We need time again to build that togetherness that you need when you're competing at this level," Pochettino, who is yet to win a trophy at Tottenham since joining in 2014, told reporters.

Pochettino had endured a testing pre-season in which Danish playmaker Christian Eriksen was linked by the Spanish media with a switch to Real Madrid, while two losses in six league games has only added to the Argentine manager's troubles.

"When you have an unsettled squad always it's difficult and you lose time. You need time to recover the time you lose," Pochettino added.

"That's where we are. Maybe our performances are good but you need this extra, which is mental, connection. It's energy to be together, not to have different agendas in the squad."

Tottenham host Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday and Pochettino said his players had to stay calm to get back to winning ways.

"We are in a period where it's a bit tough for us but we keep working to find a solution," he said.

"When this type of thing happens it's about staying clear, fresh and calm. We're trying to find solutions and we only need time." (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue)