Podcast: Who will win the 2020 Ballon d’Or?

OK, maybe not all of you... but we still thought, given the current stoppage in world football, it was worth considering who is in the frame for football's most coveted individual award.

Based on the evidence of January, February, March and a bit of April, our panel on the latest Game of Opinions podcast came up with four contenders:

Jordan Henderson (Liverpool)

Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

Alisson (Liverpool)

Check out the strong (and flimsy) arguments in the latest Eurosport podcast – or see below to read their individual arguments in more detail.

Video - Why Liverpool’s Alisson should win the Ballon d’Or 04:11

WRITTEN ARGUMENTS

On Monday, Carrie Dunn made the argument for Jordan Henderson, saying he has “led his colleagues to do something unprecedented and admirable”. Read her views here.

On Tuesday, Pete Sharland made the argument for Erling Haaland, saying “this goofy teenager from Norway got one of the richest collection of men in the world RATTLED”. Read his views here.

On Wednesday, Ben Snowball made the argument for Robert Lewandowski, saying “the greatest striker of his generation has always been overlooked for the top honours”. Read his views here.

On Thursday, Marcus Foley made the argument for Alisson, saying he has “turned a very good, yet flawed, team into a great, perhaps generational, team”. Read his views here.