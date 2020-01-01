Pogba facing "few weeks" out with latest ankle problems - Solskjaer

"He’s injured. It is the same ankle so he will be out for a little while," Solskjaer told BT Sport before the match.

In separate comments to the club's MUTV channel, Solskjaer said the French World Cup winner was "feeling some discomfort in his ankle."

"He'll be out for a few weeks, definitely," said the Norwegian.

Pogba, who has been linked frequently with a potential move away from United, has only featured eight times for United this season due to the injury, which kept him sidelined for three months.

The former Juventus midfielder returned to action as a substitute in United's 2-0 defeat at Watford and also featured in their 4-1 win against Newcastle United on Dec. 26.

But he then did not travel to Burnley for the 2-0 win two days later at Turf Moor although Solskjaer said he expected the 26-year-old to be in his squad at Arsenal.

Pogba's future at United remains the subject of much transfer speculation especially since recent comments from his agent Mino Raiola criticising the club.

"Now Pogba’s problem is Manchester (United),” Raiola told the Italian newspaper, La Repubblica.

“It is a club out of touch with reality, without a sports project. I would no longer take anyone there. They would even ruin (Diego) Maradona, Pele and (Paolo) Maldini. Paul needs a club and a squad, one like Juventus was before.” (Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Pritha Sarkar)