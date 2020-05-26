Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford have recovered from their injuries and will be available for the restart of the Premier League season, suspended since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pogba, who underwent foot surgery in January, and Rashford, who suffered a back injury during an FA Cup third-round clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers, were both expected to miss the remainder of the campaign.

Football Reading players accept wage deferrals to help soften COVID-19 blow 36 MINUTES AGO

"They're looking good, they've joined training now and they've done everything the other boys have been doing. No reaction so far, touch wood," Solskjaer told United's website.

"When we get started, it looks like we can have a full squad to choose from."

Premier League players have returned to non-contact training in small groups with their clubs and 'Stage Two' of the government's guidance will allow close quarters coaching and tackling in team sports.

The Premier League's 'Project Restart' envisages a return to play in June.

"Hopefully now we've proved we can do this safely and we can move to the next step. It's been really enjoyable being on the training ground again," Solskjaer added.

"Everyone's looking sharp... we've been splitting up in groups so fours and fives together and they’ve really done well."

Manchester United were fifth in the Premier League, three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea when the season was halted.

Football Relegation-fighting Bremen held to 0-0 draw by Gladbach AN HOUR AGO