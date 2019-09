Pogba set for Man United return against Rochdale in League Cup

Pogba has been out of action since the 1-1 draw with Southampton on Aug. 31 due to an ankle injury, but is hoping to regain full fitness ahead of the Premier League visit of Arsenal on Monday.

"He'll probably get some minutes against Rochdale," Solskjaer told the club's website https://www.manutd.com/en/news/detail/team-news-for-manchester-united-v-rochdale-in-the-carabao-cup. "But we definitely think he’s ready for Arsenal."

Mason Greenwood was absent from Sunday's league defeat at West Ham United with a bout of tonsillitis, and the teenager, will be hoping to be back in the squad against Rochdale.

Luke Shaw (hamstring) and Anthony Martial (thigh) will both miss the midweek clash as they continue to recover from injuries picked up before the international break.

Marcus Rashford is also facing an extended spell on the sidelines after picking up a groin injury in a 2-0 defeat by West Ham.

Angel Gomes and Tahith Chong could return to the line-up against Rochdale after making their full debuts against Astana in the Europa League last week, while Jesse Lingard is in line for a first start in over a month after recovering from illness.

United have made a disappointing start to the new season, recording eight points in six matches to sit eighth in the league standings. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)