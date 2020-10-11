Chiesa sliced his effort wide from six metres at the far post in one of the few real chances at the Energa stadium.

Italy extended their unbeaten run to 18 matches as they stayed top of League A Group One with five points from three games. The Netherlands and Poland have four each and Bosnia two.

The stadium was filled to around 25% of its capacity, the maximum allowed by local authorities. (Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

