Poland to play Euro 2020 warmups behind closed doors

The PZPN's announcement came after Poland's government has decided to cancel all mass events due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"All supporters who have already purchased tickets for these mаtches will receive a refund," the PZPN said, adding that matches of Poland's youth national team as well the women's national team, due to be played in Poland, will also be played behind closed doors.

Poland have been drawn alongside Spain and Sweden in Euro 2020 Group E. They will be joined by playoff winner B.

Poland has reported 17 cases of coronavirus. No one has died from the virus in the country.

