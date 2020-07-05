Porto hammer Belenenses 5-0 to increase lead over Benfica

July 5 (Reuters) - Porto's Luiz Diaz scored a stunning late goal and Fabio Vieira notched his first for the club with a clever free kick as they hammered Belenenses 5-0 on Sunday, taking their lead over Benfica at the top of the Primeira Liga back to six points.

Forward Soares was left unmarked as he opened the scoring with a header in the 31st minute and strike partner Moussa Marega made it 2-0 after the break, latching on to Jesus Corona's through ball to score in the 58th minute.

Alex Telles added the third with a penalty when Luiz Diaz was hacked down in the box by Cafu Phete before Vieira netted his first senior goal with a low free kick. Diaz's added-time rocket into the top corner completed the rout.

Transfers Manchester United identify £90m Adama Traore as Jadon Sancho alternative - Paper Round AN HOUR AGO

The convincing win put Porto on 73 points with four games left to play, six ahead of second-placed Benfica, who beat Boavista 3-1 on Saturday, while Belenenses remain in 14th place on 31 points, four points clear of the relegation zone.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Football Barca outclass Villarreal after recent disappointments AN HOUR AGO