Silva opened the scoring in the 21st minute as Portugal won the ball back in the middle of the field and quickly countered, with Jota firing a precise pass to Silva in the penalty area for a perfect first-time finish.

Jota got on the scoresheet just before halftime, lashing home Joao Cancelo's cross from deep on the right to make it 2-0, and he added a superb third with a solo run and thumping shot in the 71st minute.

Ligue 1 Rennes stay unbeaten but concede draw at Dijon 2 HOURS AGO

With 10 points from four games, Portugal top Group 2 in League A on goal difference ahead of France, who beat Croatia 2-1 in Zagreb. The Swedes are bottom of the group after slumping to four straight defeats. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor in Stockholm, editing by Ed Osmond)

Football West Ham sign Benrahma from Brentford on initial loan deal 2 HOURS AGO