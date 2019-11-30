Portugal, France and Germany drawn in same Euro 2020 group

World champions France, Germany and Portugal will be joined in Group F, to be played in Munich and Budapest, by the winners of playoff A or D in by far the toughest of the six first-round pools.

Portugal were among the third seeded teams because of their relatively poor performance in the qualifiers.

England and Croatia, who play the first Group D match in London, will be joined by the Czech Republic and the eventual winners of playoff C.

The tournament will be played in 12 different European countries in a one-off format to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the European Championship. (Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Ed Osmond)