Portuguese side Guimaraes report three positive cases for coronavirus

ByReuters
6 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

May 10 (Reuters) - Three players from Portuguese top-flight side Vitoria Guimaraes have tested positive for COVID-19, the club said in a statement on Sunday.

The statement added that the three players were asymptomatic and had been advised by the club to self-isolate, while the rest of the squad would continue to carry out individual training after returning to work last week.

Vitoria's decision contrasts with German second-tier club Dynamo Dresden, who decided to place their entire squad in a two-week quarantine on Saturday following two positive coronavirus tests. (Reporting by Richard Martin Editing by Christian Radnedge)

