Football

Premier League 2020-21 season to kick off on Sept 12

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

July 24 (Reuters) - The 2020-21 English Premier League season will begin on Sept.

12 and the final round of matches will be held on May 23, the league announced on Friday.

The current season will end with a final round of fixtures on Sunday. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Football

Guardiola hails 'incredible' De Bruyne after FWA award snub

8 MINUTES AGO
Football

Mourinho hoping to end transfer window with 'better, balanced' Spurs squad

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Lampard justifies Klopp confrontation but regrets language used

AN HOUR AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On